Combating loneliness when you live alone and work from home

When the pandemic sent so many people home to work and live in the same space, living alone was already on the rise. In 2019, 28.4% of U.S. households were single-person, up from 16.7% in 1969. For some, daily interaction in the office was an important form of connection that was suddenly disrupted.

And while living alone doesn’t necessarily lead to loneliness, research from CIGNA indicates that living and working from home can increase the risk of feeling lonely. The company’s 2020 “Loneliness in the Workplace” report found that remote workers report feeling lonelier, especially if they would prefer to be in the office.

Loneliness in general is an issue that concerned former U.S. surgeon general Dr. Vivek Murthy so much that his new book, Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World, is devoted to the topic. Loneliness is an epidemic that existed even before the pandemic, of course. Murthy not only experienced the feeling himself throughout his life but saw other people suffering after he became a physician. As he traveled around the country and met with people as the U.S. surgeon general, stories of loneliness were often coupled with those of substance abuse disorder, depression, anxiety, and even community violence.

It can be harder to live alone now—and work there too—when so many outlets for connection are cut off due to social distancing and stay-at-home orders or recommendations, Murthy says. The good news is that there are some actions people living alone can take to help manage loneliness. In fact, Murthy says, these actions can help anyone struggling with the issue, whether they live alone or not.

Embrace solitude

Understanding the difference between loneliness and solitude—and establishing more respect for the latter—is a good place to start, Murthy says. Our lives are so busy, and this is an opportunity to truly stop and become more comfortable with being alone. “Solitude is so important because if we’ve incorporated it into our lives on a regular basis, it can be an opportunity for us to center ourselves and reground ourselves. It can be a chance to let the noise around us settle and to simply be in the world rather than always ‘doing,'” he says.

Establish periods where you choose to be alone without interruption. Work on appreciating the quietness and the space around you. You may start a gratitude practice, write in a journal, read, or choose other activities that you can do on your own and that bring you joy.

Be present when connecting

Whether you prefer to use videoconferencing for the face time, a phone call, or even written correspondence, set aside at least 15 minutes per day to reach out to someone who matters to you. But such communication only works in fighting loneliness if you’re present for it, Murthy says.