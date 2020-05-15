The pandemic is changing how human beings think about status

Do you have a freezer? How about a well-stocked bookshelf? What kind of mask and gloves do you have? Do you know how to hack a website to get priority delivery slots? How fast is your internet? The answers to these questions may say a lot about your status during lockdown.

advertisement

advertisement

The concept of social status has been around since humans have been around. We live and work within a group context, and status is the way we rank each other in a group. It’s our pecking order. While status in the past may have been indicated by how much land people could farm, or whether or not they had oxen or horses to plow it, or even if they had land at all, status evolves and changes over time. We are in the middle of such a status change right now. Just a few months ago, people might have awarded the highest status to those people with the most money, or to those who wear the biggest diamonds or drive the most expensive luxury cars. Celebrities and athletes have held high status in society due to their wealth, fitness, beauty, and performances. Industries have sprung up over time to monitor and rate their moves and choices. The media industry has profited from publishing photos and videos of these people—because we like to look at others in the group, and we like to see how we measure up. For some time, people who work in tech have also been awarded a higher social status. This has been due to a mixture of factors, including both the financial success people attribute to those who work for technology companies, and the reputations and wealth of the companies themselves. People without as many resources as the very wealthy can emulate them through buying things they might wear or use and going to places they might go. While not everyone can keep up with the Hiltons, Bezoses, or Musks, many people have been able to “play along at home” through purchase choices that either are made by those with more resources or are endorsed or in some way connected to those with higher status. People copy them, to be like them and improve their own status in their local groups. Related: COVID-19 has changed celebrity culture, and it may never go back to normal The status given to people of wealth has been changing. This has been particularly noticeable with COVID-19, while everyone has had to self-isolate and stay home. Suddenly those celebrities people have been obsessed with are out of the spotlight, their roots are showing, and they don’t have the vast teams required for them to present as the stars we expect. They’ve become much more human.

advertisement

advertisement

????From now on I identify as #Cuomosexual…???? #StayHome #NewYorkTough ♥️???? pic.twitter.com/5GzJziTdnh — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) April 6, 2020 Mastery of technology—and an understanding of how to present oneself in the phase we’re now experiencing—has become an important currency, promoting a higher social status. A recent survey showed that “88% of Americans surveyed have more appreciation” for the role that technology has played during the coronavirus crisis. Technology connects us to everything now. We’ve suddenly had to plug into the internet in the same ways that celebrities have, but we have to perform as part of our lives in addition to our job—not as a job. How we look and sound when we present our ideas in a virtual workplace matters. If our videoconferences have good lighting and sound, and the luxury of an appropriate background such as a real bookcase with interesting and relevant books showing, we can “zoom ahead” (so to speak) in our work packs. If we don’t, well, we might get a note from our boss to up our game. Or worse, end up featured on a Twitter account that critiques our Skype background setup and rates us. In this social and physical shift, the highest status goes to those who can access supplies in innovative ways. In addition to video presentation, many of us have needed to learn a variety of new skills at home. For the past several years, startups and phone apps have gradually trained us to offload household tasks to gig workers or service providers via the internet. We rode in cars that picked us up and delivered us precisely where and when we wanted, and we relied on housekeeping and shopping services. Our homes and lives became pit stops between activities, maintained by a portfolio of human-powered, semi-automated relationships and labor With COVID-19, we suddenly found ourselves confined to small spaces, without much storage, and without the basic homemaking skills our ancestors had. In a small apartment without a garage, we can’t store weeks or months of food, and we have less access to safe transportation and less reliable deliveries. However, those of us who do have technical skills are better positioned to weather the supply chain storm. In this social and physical shift, the highest status and advantage goes to those who can access supplies in innovative ways. The technical elite can manipulate the current web infrastructure more easily in part because they built some or all of it, potentially giving them a knowledge-map advantage, while the rest of us must use what they built to acquire supplies in more limited ways. Suddenly, for our best survival advantage, we need to know all about the network and how to get access to the supplies it provides. We need much more technological competency to survive in networked isolation and stay competitive with others.

advertisement

advertisement

On the other hand, those of us who survive may never wish to order online or stay home again—if we can help it. We may prefer to be out in the community, touching textiles and tasting well-prepared meals—all within safe constraints, if such scenarios are even possible. Much is unknown. However, there is one thing we do know for certain: Those of us who make it through this pandemic, celebrity or not, will have the highest status of all—our health. S. A. Applin, PhD, is an anthropologist whose research explores the domains of human agency, algorithms, AI, and automation in the context of social systems and sociability. You can find more at @anthropunk and PoSR.org.