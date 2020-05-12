This may be the first time burnout has nothing to do with work. Here’s what’s behind it and how to fix it

December 1, 2019. In the coming days, an estimated 115.6M people would take to the roads and skies for holiday gatherings, shattering previous records. Preparations for office parties and gift exchanges were underway. People were hustling to wrap up projects before the ambiguous days between Christmas and New Year’s, and business leaders were finalizing audacious goals for 2020.

This was the setting for a survey that revealed more than 60% of employees were feeling burned out at work. The World Health Organization describes burnout as “a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.” Thus, this finding exposed an alarming problem. Heading into 2020, the majority of U.S. knowledge workers were overworked and exhausted. It felt like a crisis in the making.

But the world today is almost unrecognizable compared to the final days of 2019, as a much larger threat to public health has disrupted our lives. Commutes and in-person meetings became things of the past almost overnight. The line between “work” and “life” blurred as we adjusted to working from the couch or the kitchen table. But as many of us approach the point of four or more weeks of working from home alongside partners, children, and pets, the “new normal” doesn’t feel new anymore.

So has the shift to remote work alleviated burnout?

The answer, we found, is not that simple. For the first time, maybe ever, burnout for most has little to do with work.

In diving into data Emplify gathered from surveying nearly 20,000 employees across 1,500 organizations about their work experience in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, we discovered the following.

1. The “work” aspect of working from home is largely positive.

In our survey, only a quarter of respondents said thinking about work exhausts them, and 88% said they’ve been given the flexibility needed to do their jobs effectively. In the midst of the disruption to people’s personal lives, work has offered a degree of stability and structure. For many, old routines are an anchor in times of chaos. There is a degree of comfort found in the regular rhythms of the workday: answering emails, taking calls, connecting with coworkers. And, for those who have never had the opportunity to work remotely before, being able to work from home is exciting. There’s a thrill to the newness of working in pajamas. While it will likely wear off eventually, many are still in the “honeymoon phase” of working from home.