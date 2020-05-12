Let’s hope Amy Schumer’s quarantine cooking show is not the future of TV

Of all the “what is going to be the new normal?” questions produced by the COVID-19 pandemic and its ripple effects, the one about running out of stuff to amuse ourselves in the face of this unparalleled health and economic crisis is both inconsequential and a bit irrational.

Yet I couldn’t help but be overcome with the idea that I had found bottom with the debut of Amy Schumer Learns To Cook on the Food Network on Monday night. The show is a terrifying look at how bizarre and random TV could get amid a prolonged shutdown or rolling waves of the virus spread and the disruption they’d create in entertainment production.

This is the end of the road—until we get Selena Gomez’s pandemic cooking show, on HBO Max.

Amy Schumer Learns To Cook has a straightforward premise: Schumer, the popular comedian and actress, is holed up for the quarantine at a friend’s home in the woods with her husband, her 11-month-old son, and her nanny. Her husband, Chris Fischer, is a professional chef. The nanny has been enlisted as the camera operator, at least while the baby is asleep. Schumer doesn’t know what she’s doing outside the cocktail corner, but she’s now going to pick up some skills.

Mere seconds into the first episode, the out-of-focus camera work and seeming lack of a lighting rig make the episode look not just like a “web show,” but a web show from the early 2000s. There are first-time Twitch streamers—and even Zoom callers—with better setups than Amy Schumer Learns To Cook. If Schumer wants to learn something new, perhaps she should try TV production before worrying about cooking.