What the future will look like for the country’s next class of first responders

As the world has come to a complete standstill, the novel coronavirus has placed a major strain on the healthcare community, prompting a rapid evolution of medical practice.

This has lead to droughts of personal protective equipment, loss of loved ones, and has taken a mental and physical toll on frontline responders across the globe. Yet it is in this epic moment of human history that our innate desire to help people shines through, further amplifying the very reasons why we, as doctors, chose to enter medicine in the first place.

The widespread effects of the pandemic are not limited to the front lines. Unemployment has reached an all-time high, families are struggling to make ends meet, and students and academic institutions are relying on novel techniques in order to meet education aspirations at all levels.

While webinars and virtual curricula seem like suitable solutions across select disciplines, they unfortunately do not adequately replace the educational requirements for individuals whose training and mentorship is becoming increasingly important: our future first responders.

While many senior medical students have gone on to graduate early in order to ease the burden on our medical system, many current medical students are left wondering “How will this pandemic affect my education?”

Although students of all levels are affected by the today’s uncertainty, medical students preparing to apply to postgraduate residency training programs, as well as others preparing to take the first part of the United States Medical Licensing Exam (USMLE), are perhaps the most acutely affected.

Rising senior medical students often use the summer months to complete audition rotations (“externships”) at outside institutions to demonstrate interest in a given program, to demonstrate their clinical or surgical acumen, and to ascertain if the program is an ideal fit for them. In light of implemented social distancing measures, the ability for students to complete these externships has come into question, particularly as many students face the need to make up mandatory clinical rotations requisite for graduation.