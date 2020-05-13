Our Dear Founder columnist’s advice to entrepreneurs facing the pandemic

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb dearfounder@fastcompany.com

Q. What best practices are you seeing founders deploy to get through this coronavirus? What smart steps have you seen founders take? Any tips you can share?

—Founder of a consumer website

Dear Founder,

First and foremost, founders should assess where they are and where they need to be. I’ve seen smart founders consider a few different scenarios, including mapping out best- and worst-case possibilities. Everyone needs to understand how much cash they have and adjust their business plans to have enough runway to ride this out.

Communication is more important than ever. Salesforce founder Marc Benioff has always understood the necessity to communicate—or to overcommunicate, he would say. Salesforce is having weekly all-hands as well as wellness sessions, which have given employees tools and resources to help deal with the crisis including meditation classes and opportunities to speak with a psychologist. Visa also does a weekly all-employee video call, and I think everyone really appreciates seeing each other.

Generally speaking, check in with your people more. Show a lot of empathy. Also, give people the benefit of the doubt. Everyone is dealing with a lot. There’s sadness for what’s going on, anxieties about what could happen, and people are consumed with things they likely didn’t do before, such as homeschooling their kids or locating, procuring, and sanitizing their groceries.