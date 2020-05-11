Webinar: Building your brand from home with Flighthouse CEO Jacob Pace

Quarantine doesn’t have to mean the end of creativity. In fact, it seems everyone—from Broadway stars to photographers and painters —is making original content while sheltering at home, and distributing their work via Zoom, Instagram, TikTok, and other apps.

But you don’t need to be a professional artist to take advantage of these digital platforms, nor should working remotely stop you from continuing to cultivate your personal brand or your company’s. Jacob Pace, the CEO of Flighthouse, will share his insights on how to build a brand from home during a special Fast Company webinar on Tuesday, May 12, at 2 p.m. EDT. (You may register here for the free session, a Fast Company Innovation Festival virtual event.)

Flighthouse, one of Fast Company’s 10 most innovative social media companies of 2020, develops original content for TikTok, the social media app formerly known as Musical.ly. The company also consults with labels and brands on how to use TikTok to generate attention for music acts and products. Flighthouse helped garner attention on TikTok for rapper Arizona Zervas’s “Roxanne,” for example. Pace, 21 years old, will help webinar participants better understand the digital media landscape and will offer tips on creating content that resonates with mobile-first audiences, especially teens and young adults.