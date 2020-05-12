Why Atlassian is buying Halp, a Slack-first help-desk company

As companies increasingly use chat systems such as Slack and Microsoft Teams, other workplace tools have integrated with these messaging programs so workers can conduct business without needing to switch to another piece of software.

That trend, bolstered by coronavirus-era remote work policies, isn’t lost on Atlassian, the makers of software including the issue-tracking program Jira, the shared list-making app Trello, and the wiki-like collaboration program Confluence. On Tuesday, the company announced that it’s acquiring Halp, the Boulder, Colorado, company behind a program of the same name that lets internal company help desks take requests from within Slack. The companies declined to disclose financial details of the acquisition.

Atlassian executives envision software moving to messaging platforms such as Slack being a shift similar to when mobile applications rose with the coming of smartphones, says Steve Goldsmith, the company’s head of product integrations. While Atlassian once offered Hipchat, a significant Slack competitor—and later tried to replace it with a new offering called Stride—the company signed a deal in 2018 with Slack to transfer IP for Stride and the cloud version of Hipchat to the messaging company. At the time, it announced that it would continue to integrate its software with Slack.

“We think these types of applications are really going to change the way teams work,” Goldsmith says. “Just like mobile changed the way teams work 10 years ago.”

Internal corporate communications have generally been shifting from email to messaging platforms, says Halp CEO and cofounder Fletcher Richman. The company, founded in 2017, began by integrating Slack with the popular ticketing program Zendesk and evolved to focus on internal help desk-style requests. It has since launched integrations with Atlassian’s Jira Service Desk, its help-desk software. Richman explains that companies using Slack and rival platforms increasingly saw these systems used for making internal requests, such as asking IT departments for technical help, legal counsel to review contracts, or HR managers to explain benefits issues. But they didn’t have a way to formally manage and track those tasks, Richman says.

“We just found customers had a lot of chaos,” he says.

The emoji as support request

Halp lets users automatically turn Slack messages into tickets in a way that should be familiar to Slack fans: by flagging them with a special emoji reaction. The requests can then be automatically transmitted to special messaging channels internal to the team that can handle them, where a Slack thread can be used to discuss the issue.