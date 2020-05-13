M&A strategist: Be sure to ask these 4 things before acquiring a company

Test-driving a car is one way to help decide whether to purchase it, but there is no way to truly know how it performs until some miles are put on it. It’s the same as falling in love with a potential new home, but only after moving are the real charms of the home apparent—as well as the creaks.

Such is the case in acquiring a company. The due diligence has been performed, the board sees a strategic fit, and the deal has closed. But now what? Has the groundwork truly been laid for a match that will bring growth and competitive differentiation for years to come?

While M&A activity plunged in the first quarter of 2020 as COVID-19 hammered the global economy, one study suggests that deals won’t come to a complete standstill as lower share prices and the desire for many companies to restructure creates new opportunities. A top Goldman Sachs executive has even predicted a revival in activity “in a reasonable period of time.”

Despite the current uncertainty, there is never a bad time for business leaders to be thinking about the right approaches to an acquisition and the mistakes to avoid. Mergers and acquisitions are exciting, but when the honeymoon period is over, a deal’s success or failure can hinge on considering, understanding, and addressing certain key factors.



I’ve spent more than 15 yrs as an M&A strategist at Juniper Networks and industry-wide. The following are four key questions that teams at acquiring companies should consider:

What to actually do with it?

Companies engage in acquisitions to grow market share, expand into new markets, or gain new technologies and capabilities much more rapidly than organically doing so in-house. But to truly assess strategic fit, an acquiring company must dig deeper and develop a highly detailed view that addresses the question, “What exactly would we do with this company?” It’s essential to be buttoned up on the business reasons for the acquisition and the precise value it can be expected to bring in a year, two years, or five years.

These evaluations should be built into the financial models that are presented to the board. Because it’s initially hard to size up an acquisition target from afar, this usually starts as a hypothesis built on the best available data. Then it can be refined through due diligence for a more specific view before the deal moves to signing. The iterating should continue even after the acquisition closes, since it’s hard to tell what’s been purchased until the deal is actually done.