Ongoing stimulus checks? These Democrats want to pay you $2,000 a month plus $2,000 per kid

The Democrats are trying to pay you. A lot. Senators Kamala Harris of California, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and Ed Markey of Massachusetts today proposed a bill that would pay:

$2,000 per adult ($4000 for couples who file jointly)

$2,000 per dependent (up to 3)

retroactive to March 1, 2020

This means that a family of five would receive $10,000 per month. If passed, a family of five would soon receive a $40,000 check, covering March, April, May, and June. These figures are notable in acknowledging the high costs of children. The details:

available to people who earn under $150,000 per year as head of household, or $200,000 for joint filers, or $100,000 for non-head of household—decreased by 10% of the amount income exceeds those figures

available until three months after the COVID-19 public health emergency ends, as declared by HHS

available to people without Social Security numbers, or who didn’t file last year (which includes undocumented immigrants who pay taxes)

The bill notes that the funds would be blocked from debt collectors. It is called the Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act, and has an uphill battle in the Senate, which is Republican-controlled. In March, as the coronavirus pandemic was just beginning to lay waste to jobs and the economy, Republican senators argued that $1,200 stimulus checks were sufficient, while Democrats argued for ongoing payments.