This quarantine cans-as-dumbbell device turns your food hoarding into gains

For those of us who are too corona-shy to venture into the outside world for runs (or who use the virus as an excuse not to run), home workouts have become the go-to form of exercise for the quarantine period. We’ve become accustomed to reps with a side of danger, like risking our heads on a whirring ceiling fan every time we attempt a jump squat.

Many bedroom workouts that people are following, via Instagram or gym apps, call for assistance weights that you may not readily have at home. Some recommend water jugs or jars of peanut butter. My trick, of which I’m inordinately proud, is to use a basket of books as a kettlebell, and to fill or empty it according to the exercise.

But one innovator has turned her makeshift weights into a marketable product. And it’s an invention that has the added benefit of making use of all the spare cans of coconut milk, kidney beans, and Green Giant corn niblets you’ve been messily hoarding in the pantry, to the point that you can never find the coffee grounds the first thing in the morning.

Enter the Makeweight: essentially a DIY dumbbell device, a plastic and metal structure that’s designed to firmly hold a food can on either side, fashioning a custom weight that’s adaptable to your curling and pressing needs.

The device is in the prototype stage, and is listed on Kickstarter by creator Emily Fukunaga, a management consultant based in Baltimore who, like the rest of us, started to improvise when she needed weights. “I started out doing squats with a 12-pack of Diet Coke,” she says. And, like many of us, she didn’t want to fork out for dumbbells online, which commonly involves having to buy multiple for different workouts. With the Makeweight, different cans can make for different weights. It’s a cheap and portable option that Fukunaga says is perfect for small budgets and small apartments.

She’s tested different cans sizes and shapes, and while perhaps those small tuna cans wouldn’t work, and cans with easy-open tabs can be a hurdle, the Makeweight accommodates any good old-fashioned, American can-opener-operated cans.