Improve your quality of life in quarantine with these design tips

Chances are your life feels a whole lot smaller because of the quarantine. You are most likely interacting with fewer people, you’re staying home, and when you do go out, your radius is limited. It’s these conditions that make the design of your everyday life so important.

You may not think much about design, but design is all around you—literally everything you see, touch, hear or interact with has been designed by someone. And when your world closes in, the design of the things around you makes a difference to your quality of life. Every little thing matters more than it did before—because it is magnified as a part of your new reality.

Design is also important in terms of bigger things. “Design is ubiquitous,” says Sam Aquillano, Founder and Executive Director of Design Museum Everywhere. “It’s part of your daily life in terms of products, buildings, and clothes, but it’s also evident in the systems around us.” From healthcare and education to financial and corporate systems, design (or lack of intentional design) impacts our world.

Often design is invisible, and sometimes we know great design by its absence. At design school, designers learn, “Comfort is the absence of awareness.” Says Aquillano, “If design is done well, you don’t think about it.” When design works, you can just flow through your day. You don’t notice the way your toothbrush fits in your hand, the way the shift in your car locks into the right gear, or the knife that slices effortlessly through carrots. It’s when designs don’t work that you are frustrated by them—the spray bottle of cleanser that always clogs or the face mask with the uncomfortable ear loops.

But whether or not you notice it, design can enhance your life in a number of ways.

It makes your life easier. Design facilitates your experience or creates friction. Your elderly neighbor who has mobility challenges may find friction in her condo’s floor plan, complaining it’s tough for her to get around; your colleague may rave about her experience with a new collaboration software because it makes it so easy to capture ideas while working in a group; or your friend may have a delighted or surprised reaction when a cup holder fits perfectly on a shopping cart, so her coffee cup can easily travel with her while shopping.

It helps along self-improvement. Great designs improve your life in important ways. If you want to get in shape, fitness apps prompt you to move more, and if you want to get better sleep, a pillow that elevates your head can help you stop snoring and get better rest.