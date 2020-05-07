The ‘Plandemic’ video is a dangerous mashup of COVID-19 conspiracies

A new conspiracy theory is making the rounds to cast doubt on an eventual COVID-19 vaccine and question the credibility of the U.S. government’s response. A viral video that details the false claims, called “Plandemic,” has been removed from both Facebook and YouTube after being shared widely.

“Plandemic” poses as the first part in a longer documentary series that insinuates the coronavirus pandemic was the result of lab experiments sponsored by the U.S. government. The video also strings together a series of existing conspiracy theories about COVID-19, including that the virus was manipulated and spread from a lab, that an eventual vaccine will “kill millions,” and that the flu vaccine can make a person more susceptible to a coronavirus. Even Bill Gates, a favorite target of conspiracy theorists, gets a critical shoutout for having no medical expertise and yet lots of power to disseminate vaccines.

The bulk of “Plandemic” features an interview with Judy Mikovits, a researcher who co-authored a dubious 2009 paper linking a mouse retrovirus to the poorly understood chronic fatigue syndrome. The paper has since been retracted because other scientists could not replicate the paper’s findings and because of poor quality control in its experiments. At the time the paper was published in 2009, Mikovits was research director of the Whittemore Peterson Institute. In 2011, after her paper was retracted, she was fired by her organization’s president. After taking laboratory notebooks, her laptop, and flash drives from the institute, she landed in jail for stealing. The criminal charges against her were later dropped. Since then, she has promoted the idea that a significant number of Americans have been infected with viruses that were at least partially developed in a lab and transmitted through contaminated vaccines.

In this latest interview, Mikovits rewrites her brush with the law. She says she was held in jail without charges and the stolen laboratory notebooks were planted on her. The rest of the interview in “Plandemic” is devoted to undermining the credibility of Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who has led the country’s coronavirus response. The video goes on to suggest that the American government could profit off of an eventual COVID-19 vaccine and touches on a list of other COVID-19 conspiracies.

Where Mikovits crossed the line for platforms like YouTube and Facebook was when she said that wearing a face mask could cause a person to get COVID-19. In a statement, Facebook said: “Suggesting that wearing a mask can make you sick could lead to imminent harm, so we’re removing the video.” A representative for YouTube said the platform also removed the video. “From the very beginning of the pandemic, we’ve had clear policies against COVID-19 misinformation and are committed to continue providing timely and helpful information at this critical time.” Facebook and YouTube (as well as its parent Google) have made efforts to replace misinformation with material from reputable institutions like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Medical Association, and the World Health Organization.

Since her departure from WPI in 2011, Mikovits has been embraced by the anti-vaccine community. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose organization The World Mercury Project funds a significant number of anti-vaccine advertisements on Facebook, wrote the foreword for her book Plague of Corruption. Natural News, a purveyor of anti-vaccine content, has featured her as a source on vaccine contamination. But in this latest video, Mikovits has transcended her usual audience of anti-vaccine advocates to a much wider one.