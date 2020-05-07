This virtual singing telegram is the perfect last-minute Mother’s Day gift idea

Point No. 1: Broadway is dark tonight, as it has been for the past two months, since its historic shutdown.

Point No. 2: Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and you, despite having no plans for the past two months beyond wearing holes in your sweatpants and microwaving soup, find yourself empty-handed in the lead-up.

But for once your procrastination has paid off! Because you can now address both of these sad situations with one solution: The SingForHopeGram.

Launched by nonprofit Sing For Hope, a self-described “artists’ peace corps” that brings creativity workshops to under-resourced communities, SingForHopeGrams are musical telegrams delivered by Broadway stars, opera singers, and other performers who are out of work because COVID-19 has brought the curtain down on stages worldwide. When you order a SingForHopeGram, a performer will call your recipient with a song and a personalized message.

Telegram performers include Grammy Award winners and “acclaimed classical artists from the world’s leading stages”—so you know they’re good. And 100% of proceeds will go toward working artists, 62% of whom are unemployed due to COVID-19, according to Americans for the Arts, as well as to the schools, hospitals, and nursing homes that Sing For Hope serves year-round.

Order here by Friday, May 8, for Mother’s Day weekend (it’ll cost you $100), or anytime for a birthday, graduation, or random “thinking of you” gift for friends and family in quarantine.

With your help, the show will go on(line)!