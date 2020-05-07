IRS stimulus checks: How to deposit your payment safely from home, even with no bank account

Are you expecting your economic stimulus payment in the mail? Once your check arrives ( here’s the delivery timeline ), how will you cash or deposit it? Set up your plan now, particularly if you want to safely deposit it from your home (which you should!). No reason to risk your life for a check. Here are actions to take now to smooth the process:

If you have a bank account

Confirm your bank’s mobile deposit limit. Many banks have low check-deposit limits. If this is the case, call and ask the bank for a one-time exception. Here is a table to calculate your check amount. While you’re on the phone, ask how many days after check deposit your funds will be accessible.

If you don’t have a bank account

Here are some things you can do if your bank is closed, if you do not have an account, or if you simply don’t want to deposit your check in a bank:

Create a PayPal Cash Plus account. PayPal is waiving its 1% check-deposit fee for stimulus checks, letting users deposit the check via its mobile app. A typical PayPal account is not enough—you need a Cash Plus account, so start setting it up now. You can choose to spend your stimulus funds on a PayPal Cash Mastercard, which you can use at any store like a credit card, or online through Google Pay or PayPal transactions, among other options. Note that the maximum deposit amount is $5,000. Details here.

Another potential snag

Ask ahead about two named adults on your check. However you’re thinking of handling your payment, ask your planned institution today how to deposit or cash a check with two names on it. Kroger, to name one example, requires both named adults to appear at their store with the check. Pre-pandemic, many banks required both parties to come to a branch in person with ID.

Whatever you do, do not head to your local check-cashing or payday loan shop, where the fees will be much higher than the options listed here. Happy spending.