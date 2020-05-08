8 critical lessons leaders need to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis (and one that will surprise you)

In a matter of days, shutdowns and physical social distancing measures due to the coronavirus pandemic led to a dramatic shift in consumer values and behavior. It heavily impacted businesses and interrupted our way of life.

Close to two months later, the landscape hasn’t changed much. Employees still worry about the security of their jobs while employers struggle to figure out how to appropriately navigate these unprecedented times. I have lived through something similar as a founder and CEO during the 2001 dot-com burst and the 2008 financial crisis. In both instances, the industry survived and eventually recovered, and I learned some valuable lessons about the resilience of companies during periods of economic downturns. These are the hard-won lessons we can take with us on the other side of this unpredictable period of volatile market conditions and tremendous change.

Use emotional intelligence

Instead of projecting arrogance, fear, or silence during this challenging time, leaders need to overcommunicate and keep employees informed on what they’re doing to support the organization and its people. They should use their skills of empathy and understanding; digging beyond the generic “How are you?” by asking more meaningful questions such as:

How are you taking care of yourself?

How can we help you feel productive?

What will make you feel more engaged?

What do you hope we all learn or take away from this experience?

People will be better equipped to handle change and transition better if there is a continuous, authentic, and transparent two-way dialogue.

Bet on the people who step up

In times of crisis, you find out who your real leaders are. Pay attention to those who aren’t in managerial roles who demonstrate they are committed and willing to go the extra mile, even if they aren’t asked to step up or it’s not in their job description. Those who are willing to carry extra weight and add value to a company in crisis will be remembered, even if the business can’t return the favor right now.

Build on the five Ps

No matter which industry you’re in, purchasing decisions may be slow during this time, even with a great team in place and a product with some market traction. Use this temporary pause to focus on making the five Ps of any investment (such as your company) better: People, Product, Progress, Passion, and Persistence. Brainstorm, strategize, and prepare for the day when people will have the confidence to make buying decisions again. The market will eventually rebound, and the need for more innovative and better service will drive demand. There will no doubt be dramatic business model innovation as companies and technology catch up to the new consumer psychology.

Authentically contribute to your community

Remember that we’re in this together. Figure out what your business can do to positively contribute to your community, as long as it’s authentic. Since Comparably is a workplace culture platform with expertise in employer branding and recruiting, we’re providing a host of free tools including employee insights, salary benchmarking, and branding/marketing software. I’m also hosting webinars with top industry leaders, whose businesses range from Zoom Video Communications and Qualtrics to Mattel and Chipotle; they share best practices on how they manage during times of crisis.