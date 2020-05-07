Alamo Drafthouse Cinema pivots to streaming with Alamo on Demand

The Austin-based franchise announced today Alamo on Demand, a video-on-demand platform featuring curated selections from studios including Lionsgate, NEON, Magnolia Pictures, and more.

“We love people to see films in the cinema first and foremost, but the reality is not everyone can always make the time for every movie they want to see,” said Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse founder and executive chairman, in a statement. “Alamo on Demand helps us to continue the conversation past the theatrical window and recommend movies we love to our community. And in these shuttered days and beyond, these rentals and purchases help support your neighborhood theater.”

In addition to more off-the-wall selections, Alamo on Demand also features current and upcoming titles include Knives Out, Parasite, Call Me By Your Name, RBG, and Portrait of a Lady on Fire. Of course, like any VOD platform, you’d be wise to compare rental and buying prices, or if it’s on a streaming service you’re already paying for. That said, Alamo on Demand does lend a curatorial eye to the glut of offerings out right now.

“Many of us learned about movies thanks to the staff picks at our local video stores,” said Henri Mazza, Alamo Drafthouse vice president of content, sponsorship, and events, in a statement. “That’s the spirit of what we’re trying to do with Alamo on Demand.”

Check out Alamo on Demand here.