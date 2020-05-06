Facebook’s SDK is causing Spotify, TikTok, and other popular apps to crash

A large number of popular iOS apps, including Spotify, TikTok, Pinterest, and Tinder are experiencing issues due to a problem with Facebook’s software development kit. As a result, many of these apps are crashing immediately when people try to open them.

In a thread on GitHub, developers identified the issue as being a problem with Facebook’s SDK, which apps use to provide the platform’s login feature and to track advertising. According to a source familiar with the situation, a change to the type of data the Facebook SDK’s server provides when an app opens is causing the crash. It appears that Facebook made an update to its SDK’s servers to identify if an app is health-related or not.

One GitHub user claims the company made a change to its SDK’s server around 2:30 p.m. Eastern time. While Facebook appears to have reverted the change, some apps are still experiencing problems. Facebook did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Users have taken to Twitter to complain about favorite apps that are suddenly crashing. Developers are angry as well.

“This bug has negatively impacted a ton of apps + purchases, businesses lose money from bugs like this. Why shouldn’t we be mad?” wrote Daniel Beard, an iOS developer at Groupon, in the GitHub thread.