Tracking animal disease spread could help scientists spot the next COVID-19

Throughout history, major disease outbreaks have started after a virus jumped from animals to humans. The 1918 Spanish flu started in birds. The bubonic plague originated in rats. Bats, for reasons still being explored, account for the majority of these zoonotic diseases—those germs and viruses that can pass from animals to humans, or vice versa. They’ve been linked to Ebola, SARS, and now COVID-19.

The risk of future pandemics arising from zoonotic diseases might be greater than ever, with studies suggesting a steady rise in diseases spreading from animals to humans since the 1940s. Climate change, ballooning populations, and environmental destruction all likely contribute to the chance that disease transmits from any number of species to people. But despite the growing threat, potential cases and sick animals are reported haphazardly, if at all.

To combat the risks, researchers are turning to technology to better track and predict potential zoonotic threats. VetNow, a company that enables veterinarians to assess and diagnose animals remotely, is expanding its platform to fill the gaps in animal healthcare. Working with researchers at the Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, VetNow is building on years of zoonotic disease data that Smithsonian scientists and others have collected. The goal is to put VetNow’s software platform and diagnosis tools in the field where they’re needed most.

“Veterinarians see a lot more in terms of strange infectious diseases in animals that don’t have vaccines and that we don’t know how they got there,” says Dr. Apryle Horbal, the president of VetNow. “And so we know that this pandemic, unfortunately, was almost an inevitability.”

To test for animal diseases in the field, VetNow created a custom toolkit comprised of a Bluetooth-enabled stethoscope, digital microscope, electrocardiogram to measure heart activity, and pulse oximeter—a tool that measures the oxygen level in blood. VetNow and Smithsonian scientists will train local veterinarians and community members to use the tools and connect to VetNow’s software platform, where a network of veterinarians, epidemiologists, and public health experts will consult on possible threats.

For example, if a cow is sick, its owner would ask a local veterinarian to examine it. If the illness wasn’t apparent to the veterinarian, they would use VetNow’s kit to take the cow’s vitals and gather other useful information like photographs of its eyes and ears. Samples of blood could be analyzed remotely, and the data uploaded to VetNow’s platform. Then, a Smithsonian scientist would be able to view and analyze the information in real-time before hopefully offering a treatment plan. The data from the case ends up in the VetNow database, which researchers and algorithms can monitor for patterns in symptoms and diagnoses. Trends in a certain area could indicate a larger outbreak.

“There’s a lot of gaps in knowledge,” says Dawn Zimmerman, the Director of Wildlife Health for Smithsonian’s Global Health Program, who’s working with VetNow to build the toolkit. “Not everyone is using the same platform to report.”