Will COVID-19 allow more women to become leaders?

I’ve always considered myself a planner, but during this period of social distancing, my brain is in overdrive. The next business trip, the next big work event, and my daughter’s fifth-grade graduation are all completely up in the air. I can’t allow myself to think ahead to the excitement of her starting a new school in the fall, and I can’t give my team a solid direction on what to plan for three or six months from now. We simply don’t know.

As I work to shut down these thoughts of uncertainty, my mind goes to dark places. So many sick, so many dying, and so many affected immensely by the economic impact of COVID-19. But one thing that I’ve found helpful is thinking about what positives may come from this challenging time.

The past two-plus months of remote work has given the world a closer look at the juggling act that parents—and especially working mothers—are expected to take on. I feel optimistic that this new level of understanding will lead to increased empathy and more realistic expectations on the part of businesses, which in turn will make it easier for women to thrive in leadership roles.

When I present to an audience on the topic of women in leadership, I often ask people to raise a hand if they have a child. Then I ask people to keep their hand up if they were ever asked as expectant parents if they were planning to go back to work after their child was born. No man has ever kept his hand up. And I can’t recall a time that a woman has taken hers down.

When we ask this question, we imply that there will be a choice to be made—but only for women. Will you go back to work, or will you be a good parent? From a very young age our girls start to ponder this question, and it becomes self-limiting as we advance our careers. You can’t do both well is the implied message. (Men don’t get these messages, but they get equally damaging ones—work hard and get ahead, and when the kids come, help out when you can.)

But now we are in the time of COVID-19, and the messages and roles we all play at work and home are thrown out the door. Unless you are in an essential job, you are at home. And your kids are at home, too. Everyone is trying to manage the balance in any way they can. Parents are taking turns juggling work Zoom calls with school Zoom calls, cooking meals, and mowing lawns. It’s all hands on deck to get the jobs done, and whoever is free has to make it so.

Remember when the BBC video circulated of the guy being interviewed on camera and his kid ran in the room behind him? We were both humored and horrified. How embarrassing to have your kid interrupt you while doing something very important at work! Now in the time of COVID-19, not a day goes by where I don’t say hello to someone’s kid on Zoom or attempt to introduce their dog to mine. We have virtual happy hours with our spouses and welcome coworkers virtually into our messy living rooms. We have quickly come to a common understanding of the stress involved in balancing work with home. More importantly, we allow it to be okay to struggle with the juggle on a regular basis.