Players are flocking to this digital escape room, built with Zoom and Google Drive

In a world inspired by the Brothers Grimm fairy tales, you and your fellow adventurers are tasked with working together to break a witch’s curse and escape from an enchanted forest. To find the clues, you’ll need to choose whether to first visit a series of mysterious castles or speak to a set of magical animals, knowing that only some of them will tell you the truth.

This isn’t a video game—it’s an online version of an escape room, the trendy pastime that’s mostly been put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. Puzzle Break, an escape room company with four U.S. locations, a presence on Royal Caribbean cruise ships, and a traveling program that visits business conventions, devised a virtual version of its challenge the Grimm Escape that can be played by remote teams during virus lockdowns. It’s proven popular with companies looking for virtual team-building activities, part of the Seattle-based company’s usual customer base. And, it turns out, it’s also become a hit with groups of friends and relatives looking for something to do together online while most in-person activities are suspended.

“Almost as an afterthought, we put up games for consumer audiences on nights and weekends, and those were selling out immediately,” says Puzzle Break cofounder and CEO Nate Martin. The company charges a list price of $35 per player, with a current discount to $25.

An online game selling out might seem unusual, but capacity is limited since the Grimm Escape isn’t exactly a video game. It’s an experience where players closely interact with Puzzle Break staff members, dubbed “fairy godparents” in the game’s context, who can guide players, verify puzzle answers, and offer customized hints to the perplexed. Teams ordinarily have their own dedicated guide, although one employee might supervise multiple teams if a corporate or other group has multiple teams playing at once.

“We engineer all of these puzzles to lean into the fact that they’re kind of curated by our staff,” Martin says.

Players interact with each other and Puzzle Break employees through a videoconferencing system, typically Zoom, and access puzzle elements through a file-sharing system, usually Google Drive, although alternative technologies can be used if they’re more convenient for corporate customers. To keep things moving, players are asked to designate a team “oracle,” who usually shares their screen with other players; an “ambassador to the fairy godparent” who takes charge of interactions with Puzzle Break; and an official “scribe,” who takes notes on what’s transpired so far.

An online escape room can’t replicate some of the aspects of a physical space, such as clues hidden in props. Nor can it mimic the pop-up escape experiences Puzzle Break brings to corporate events, which assume players are all in the same space. Instead, players sift through images and other files in a shared folder to explore the puzzles they need to solve. Some challenges focus more on scouring images for clues, such as one revolving around a series of images of fairy-tale castles, while others emphasize language and logic, like one involving figuring out which of those magical animals speak the truth and which only tell lies.