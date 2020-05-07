Museums are closed, but you can ‘hang’ the ‘Mona Lisa’ on your kitchen wall with this free app

Museums closed? Desperately need your art fix? No problem. You can fill your soul with masterworks this very moment with Museum From Home, which lets you “hang” famous artworks on your wall. You just pick a wall, aim your phone at it, choose one of 22 famous paintings, and boom: Up pops the Mona Lisa on your wall. Or The Scream. Or a Mondrian or Malevich.

You can download the iOS app, called [AR]T Museum here. (“AR” = augmented reality). Pro tip: Use a tablet (not a phone), so you can see the damn painting.

The app is the brain child of Cuseum, the company that powers the apps of dozens of top museums. Cuseum is also behind The White House Experience tour app and Hacking the Heist, the app that returns the infamously stolen masterworks from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum to their frames. The Museum from Home feature also includes a half dozen gallery tours of paintings by Van Gogh, Klimt, Hopper, and Seurat. Google’s Arts & Culture app pulls a similar trick with its Pocket Gallery feature—but the effect is of you entering an art gallery, rather than transforming your home into the priceless gallery.