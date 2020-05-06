Kevin Spacey just won the tone-deaf celebrity COVID-19 sweepstakes with this ridiculous comment

Who: Why, it’s Kevin Spacey, of course!

Why we care: Not content with merely having avoided jail time for his many alleged sexual assaults and existing comfortably with his considerable wealth, Kevin Spacey now lives out his days as a Punxsutawney groundhog of sorts who surfaces once a year or so to remind us that he’s terrible. Usually, it only happens around the holidays, but Christmas came early this year. Spacey is back with a special pandemic edition of avant-garde video-trolling.

Ellen DeGeneres may have thrown down the gauntlet on tone-deaf pandemic comments by declaring of her quarantine, “It’s like being in prison because I’m wearing sweats and everyone’s gay” comment, but Spacey picked up that gauntlet and said, “Hold my beer” with his new video. With a woe-is-me gusto second only to the current president, Spacey compares his own personal pariah status with that of the millions of Americans newly unemployed due to COVID-19. This is why anyone watching the movie Outbreak under quarantine for masochistic reasons probably feels different about the fate of Spacey’s character than they once might have.

Have a look below at the full video, and get ready to cringe.