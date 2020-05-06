Second IRS stimulus checks? Here’s who is saying we need them now

Back in April, the U.S. Treasury began sending eligible Americans stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 to help individuals cope during the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. While that action was swift ( at least for some ), many rightfully pointed out that for people who have lost work, or lost their job entirely, $1,200 doesn’t cover most Americans’ basic necessities—including food and rent—for even a month.

Matter of fact, a Money poll found that only 28% of respondents say the $1,200 stimulus check would cover basic necessities for three to four weeks. Twenty-four percent said it would only cover one to two weeks, and 22% said it would cover less than a week’s worth of basic necessities. Thankfully, there are some lawmakers who are pushing to get another stimulus check out to Americans as soon as possible, notes Spectrum News 1.

The first proposal is headed by Representative Ro Khanna, D-California, and Representative Tim Ryan, D-Ohio. The two are pushing for a stimulus package that would see every American who is over the age of 16 and makes less than $130,000 a year receive a $2,000 stimulus check every month for the duration of the pandemic.

At this point, one $1,200 simply doesn’t cut it. If we’re going to tell people to stay home from work, we need to give them an income to survive. Congress needs to pass a bill to send out monthly $2k checks for *at least* the next 6 months. pic.twitter.com/dBIfB87YeG — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) May 4, 2020

This crisis has bulldozed the economy for working Americans. Folks like Joe Cassese and his staff are exactly who I’m thinking of as I fight for $2,000/month cash payments, PPP funding, and extended unemployment benefits for our workers. https://t.co/lNANumszqW — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) May 4, 2020

But the next proposal is even more ambitious. Called the Automatic Boost to Communities Act, it’s headed by Representative Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, and Representative Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington. Under the plans of the ABC Act, every American would receive $2,000 a month for the duration of the crisis. However, for one year after the crisis ends, every American would continue to receive $1,000 a month as the economy gets back on its feet.