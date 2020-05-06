UPDATES: COVID-19
advertisement
advertisement

Second IRS stimulus checks? Here’s who is saying we need them now

Second IRS stimulus checks? Here’s who is saying we need them now
[Photo: Louis Velazquez/Unsplash; Thought Catalog/Unsplash]
By Michael Grothaus2 minute Read

Back in April, the U.S. Treasury began sending eligible Americans stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 to help individuals cope during the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. While that action was swift (at least for some), many rightfully pointed out that for people who have lost work, or lost their job entirely, $1,200 doesn’t cover most Americans’ basic necessities—including food and rent—for even a month.

advertisement

Matter of fact, a Money poll found that only 28% of respondents say the $1,200 stimulus check would cover basic necessities for three to four weeks. Twenty-four percent said it would only cover one to two weeks, and 22% said it would cover less than a week’s worth of basic necessities. Thankfully, there are some lawmakers who are pushing to get another stimulus check out to Americans as soon as possible, notes Spectrum News 1.

Love what you’re reading? Subscribe now to get Fast Company delivered to your door.

The first proposal is headed by Representative Ro Khanna, D-California, and Representative Tim Ryan, D-Ohio. The two are pushing for a stimulus package that would see every American who is over the age of 16 and makes less than $130,000 a year receive a $2,000 stimulus check every month for the duration of the pandemic.

But the next proposal is even more ambitious. Called the Automatic Boost to Communities Act, it’s headed by Representative Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, and Representative Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington. Under the plans of the ABC Act, every American would receive $2,000 a month for the duration of the crisis. However, for one year after the crisis ends, every American would continue to receive $1,000 a month as the economy gets back on its feet.

However, one thing you’ll notice about these two plans is that they are being pushed by Democrats. With the current highly partisan gridlock in Washington, it doesn’t look promising that Republicans will support the plans in large enough numbers needed to get them through Congress.

But with almost 30 million Americans now unemployed, the argument is becoming stronger every day that lawmakers should pass one of these plans. And public opinion seems to be on these Democratic representatives’ sides. As MarketWatch notes, a recent WalletHub survey found that 84% of respondents want the government to issue additional stimulus checks.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life