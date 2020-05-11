Netflix’s ‘Trial by Media’ upends everything you hate about true-crime documentaries

Over the past several years, as the popularity of true-crime stories has soared, certain tropes have emerged.

First, if there’s a high-profile trial that was heavily covered by the media, that media coverage may have influenced the outcome by bringing more showmanship and creative storytelling into the courtroom.

Showing how this phenomenon plays out is the mission of the new Netflix docuseries Trial by Media, in which each episode of the series looks at a different trial where these outside—and outsize—factors may have been a significant factor in the case and its ultimate resolution.

Cases covered in the series include former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich’s fall from grace and the murder of unarmed immigrant Amadou Diallo by a police officer. The first episode addresses the 1995 Jenny Jones Show case, when a guest on Jones’s daytime talk show admitted to having a crush on his friend who later murdered him.

But there’s another novel twist in Trial by Media: The first episode’s director, Tony Yacenda, could be considered a genre expert having created and directed the critically acclaimed true-crime documentary parody series American Vandal.

But that distinct outsider’s perspective allowed him to create an unconventional true-crime documentary that transcends the usual beats one finds in these docuseries.

When Brian McGinn, best known for directing Netflix’s Amanda Knox, about the American student convicted and then acquitted of murdering her friend Meredith Kircher while studying abroad in Italy, first approached Yacenda about directing an episode, he was hesitant. “I love documentaries, but I was worried about making something with zero levity because most of what I make is comedy,” Yacenda says.