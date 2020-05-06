How new college grads can adapt to a COVID-19 job market

The Class of 2020 is entering a job market that has been turned upside-down by COVID-19. Entry-level jobs often aren’t a fit for working from home, and displaced employees with more experience are becoming unexpected competition. As a result, many have had to rethink their job search.

“Fear is one of the best motivators there is, and high unemployment is causing fear,” says Tom Gimbel, CEO of staffing and recruiting firm LaSalle Network. “I think it will work out fine in the end, but right now it will be a challenge until there is either a vaccine or treatment for coronavirus. The landscape is different for new job seekers.”

Expectations and appropriate steps are changing. Here is what the job market looks like and how new graduates can prepare:

Industries

A study from the job site Monster found that job seekers are willing to shift their focus of industries and frontline occupations. Many are looking into healthcare and logistics as industries.

“Adjust on the fly or consider an essential field in addition to your chosen one, such as infrastructure work, transportation, and IT,” suggests Brian Martucci, finance editor for the personal finance site Money Crashers. “To improve your chances of securing a position, you’ll have to look at opportunities you may not have considered in the past.”

Temporary roles

In February, LaSalle Network surveyed 2020 college graduates and found that 25% would be willing to take a temporary role. In April, that number rose to 89%. While not every new college graduate has to take a temporary job, Gimbel says those that are willing could see it as a chance to prove themselves.

“If you graduated from a top-tier school, it could seem like a big slap in the face. However, it evens the playing field among colleges,” he says. “Somebody who went to what is perceived a lesser school may get an opportunity with a company that may not normally hire them. Temp roles are one of the best vehicles to get your foot in the door.”