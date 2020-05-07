4 tips on how to preserve your workplace culture while your team is remote

In the startup world, we hear a lot about culture. While the term may bring to mind office perks , like ping-pong tables and happy hours, true culture goes deeper. It forms the fabric of your organization and makes a big difference for your bottom line. In fact, research shows that employees with a strong connection to their organization’s culture are more engaged. Companies with great cultures attract the most qualified candidates, too.

A simplified definition of culture is an organization’s shared behaviors, values, and assumptions, all of which take a while to cultivate. Culture doesn’t happen overnight.

For managers and CEOs, the COVID-19 pandemic is creating an unprecedented challenge: how to maintain their hard-earned culture when most employees are working from home, some for the first time ever. According to Gallup, virtual work now accounts for 62% of the workforce. Leaders must find new ways to uphold their culture, which typically leans heavily on face-to-face interactions in an office.

As CEO of my company JotForm, I’m still adjusting, then readjusting, to the new, hopefully temporary, normal. I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how to nurture the supportive work environment that took 14 years to build.

Here are a few expert-backed strategies to ensure that your culture initiatives don’t get lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reflect on your purpose and values

As circumstances change and you navigate one week at a time, continue to reflect on your company’s original purpose and values. Ask yourself whether today’s decisions align with them. In some instances, that might mean pivoting on your business strategy in order to carry on during rough patches.

Take, for example, Best Western hotels in the United Kingdom. When cancellation rates soared in early March, they decided to start offering accommodations to medical personnel, low-risk patients, and at-risk individuals. With these repurposed hotels, the chain made 15,000 of their rooms available and, importantly, managed to keep some of their employees working.