These pajama sets are so chic, you could get away with wearing them on a Zoom call

These days, a matching set of PJs can do a lot more than just look put-together while you’re asleep at night. PJs have become the ultimate Friday night in loungewear, the essential work-from-home uniform, and—for better or for worse—even a breezy option for a quick errand or walkabout. No matter how you like to wear your pajamas (no judgment here), we’ve found the coziest, silkiest, softest, chicest sets you can buy now. Oh, and if you do choose to wear your PJs in public, we’ve got a tip: Only wear one half of the set and pair it with jeans or a crisp shirt—that way you only have to get halfway dressed and you can still look put-together. We won’t tell.

Lunya Silk Button Down Pant Set

Silk is a notoriously difficult fabric to live in—but Lunya is here to change that. The Silk Button Down Pant Set is machine washable, so you can kiss high-maintenance silk goodbye and still enjoy all the breezy, sleek goodness the fabric has to offer with this super-flattering set. The side slits in the pant legs add drama (and the comfort to move about freely), and side pockets add practicality. Plus, you can totally get away with wearing the boxy button-down top in public.

Summersalt Boyfriend Sleep Shirt

We love Summersalt for its bright, cheery colors and versatile designs—and the Boyfriend Sleep Shirt is a perfect example of what this brand does best. The Sleep Shirt is a silky number that beats your worn-out oversize cotton tee hands down, with a slim silhouette, flowy fit, silky feel, and six different eye-catching (but grown-up) patterns.

Resort Linen Silk Shirt Set

What do you get when you weave silk, linen, and cotton together? A perfect gossamer-like fabric that feels like heaven and looks like a dream, thanks to its pretty sheen and natural draping. But instead of resting on this yummy fabric’s laurels, Lunya has incorporated smart design features like a no-twist waistband and oversized pockets to put this set over the top. Trust us, you’re going to want this in every color.

Plush Floral Charmeuse Set with Eye Mask

Plush, the brainchild of designer Jennifer Kim, is a line of upgraded basics (think fleece-lined leggings) and summery feminine designs that we are drooling over. Enter the Floral PJ + Eye Mask set, which is the most adorable set on this list. Dotted with a dainty floral design and complete with piping details, the shorts and shirt come with a matching eye mask. And since they’re made of nonstretch charmeuse, they’re silky, wrinkle-resistant, and machine washable. Score.

Parachute x Madewell Oversized Striped Pajama Shirt and Shorts

We love Parachute and Madewell, so of course we love their collab collection. This set has a boxy, oversized look that has a beachy appeal to it—and the shirt looks just as good with a pair of chinos as it does with the matching pair of shorts. And while this set certainly looks good, it also does good. The set is made of 100% cotton from the Better Cotton Initiative Cotton, which is a nonprofit organization that promotes better standards in cotton farming across 21 countries.

Knix Sleep Set

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of slipping into a pair of Eberjey’s cult classic Gisele PJs, then you know how high of a compliment it is to say that the Knix Sleep Set gives Gisele a run for her money. Made of lightweight, breathable, and sustainably sourced modal jersey, this two-piece short sleeve and shorts set is buttery soft, while the design (complete with white piping along the seams) is as classic as they come—with smart design upgrades (read: a hidden interior button that keeps any button gaps that might flash your boobs at bay). Better yet, the set rings in at only $65, while the nearly identical Gisele set runs for $98.