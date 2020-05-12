A guide to intimacy in the COVID-19 era, according to sex-toy pioneer and Dame Products founder Alexandra Fine

Whether you’re quarantining solo or holed up with a partner, this pandemic has had a massive effect on peoples’ sex lives. In a study called “Sex and Relationships in the Time of COVID-19” , the Kinsey Institute found that half of the 1,200 participants are having less sex since the pandemic began. Similarly, sex-wellness app Coral, which uses coaching, stories, and guided exercises to improve intimacy, conducted a survey last month that found that 38% of responders are having sex less frequently than in their pre-pandemic days—but 66 percent of them say that intimacy and connection feel more important than ever. Long story long, it’s a confusing time.

“It’s proven that many species of wild animals don’t mate in captivity,” says Alexandra Fine, founder of the sex-toy brand Dame Products. “I think that’s how a lot of us are feeling right now. We’re having a lot of anxiety and not feeling sexy. I’m actually having less sex with my partner now. But it’s been so important in my journey to figure out that it’s not about quantity—it’s quality.”

And while it’s impossible to speak to everyone’s circumstances, Fine assures anyone who isn’t feeling sexy that it’s all okay: Everyone has their ebbs and flows. “It’s time to be adaptable,” she says. “These times prove that we can dramatically change quickly—and that means we can dramatically change for the better.”

To Fine, finding intimacy amid a pandemic is about readjusting and recalibrating what feels good. Here are the sex-tech guru’s tips for rediscovering intimacy and, as she puts it, “feeling sexy in these weird times.”

Widen your horizons

When we constantly share every meal, have to go into closets to make phone calls, and spend every moment under the same roof as our partner, a lot of magic can be lost. Cue that line about animals not mating in captivity again. “When we feel really close and don’t have individual space, the curiosity you naturally have when you go about your day outside of your home isn’t there anymore,” Fine says. “You know what your partner is doing and where they are, and the mystery is gone—so you have to really intentionally cultivate more space and variety for yourself, because otherwise it isn’t there.” Lately, Fine is seeing a lot of her peers hopping on FaceTime or Zoom for double dates, and she has friends who attend virtual concerts and events without their significant other. “We can still go to parties—the digital party scene is fun,” she says. “There are dance parties and live streams and movie clubs and even webinars, if that is more your thing. Finding those outlets help you feel outside of your home and create spaces to shine. And people are attracted to other people when they see them shine.”

Explore different types of intimacy

Fine recommends branching out of what you would normally define as “intimate” and trying something new, especially if you’re living alone right now. “There is so much more out there than you might realize,” she explains. “Phone sex is happening a lot, there is virtual sex—people are feeling more sexually explorative and doing it digitally. It’s pretty amazing that we get to have a moment of asking ourselves, ‘How do you want to engage with the world sexually?'”

Finding new ways to connect doesn’t have to be virtual if you share the same space with your partner. And it doesn’t have to involve sex, either. Fine says that sometimes she and her husband will practice eye gazing at home—where they sit facing each other and look into each other’s eyes with love for several minutes. “It fosters deep connection and intimacy,” she says. “And that’s important.”