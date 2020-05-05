How to help during coronavirus: 72,000 ways to make things better on Giving Tuesday and beyond

You may know Giving Tuesday as the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, but this year, the same eight-year-old global movement is happening today, Tuesday, May 5, in response to the pandemic. Last year the event generated $1.97 billion in donations. (Don’t worry, it will still also happen on December 1, 2020 .)

If you’d like to quickly get involved, either donating time or money, here’s a search of over 72,000 participating organizations. Their website makes it easy to participate: You can give time, goods, money, talent, kindness, or your voice. Or all six. Desperate times.

If you’re not feeling like putting on your volunteer pants today, you can also make a half dozen local business owners near you grin by Splitting Your Shop—that is, order as many items as you can from your grocery list from local stores. Think coffee, beer, ice cream. Here’s how.