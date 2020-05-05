UPDATES: COVID-19
advertisement
advertisement

Elon Musk tweets photo of his and Grimes’s first child together

Elon Musk tweets photo of his and Grimes’s first child together
[Photo: Kim Shiflett/NASA/Flickr
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Tesla and SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk has shared the first photos of his and girlfriend Grimes’s new baby. The baby is a boy, but as of now it’s not known what his name is. On Monday Musk tweeted “Mom & baby all good” followed by a Photoshopped image of the face-tatted baby.

A few hours later, Musk posted a more traditional photo of himself holding his newborn child.

As USAToday notes, the baby boy is Grimes’s first child and Elon Musk’s sixth child. Musk has two twin boys and another set of triplet sons from a previous marriage.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life