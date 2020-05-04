How to watch the ‘Met Gala’ 2020 live-stream event online

Can you imagine the Met Gala without the red carpet, fancy dinner, swanky crowds, and paparazzi? Well, now you won’t have to because that’s what’s happening tonight.

The real-life Met Gala was postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but like everything else in 2020, a virtual version of it will live on. In lieu of the flesh-and-blood gala—which usually takes place on the first Monday of May at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art—Condé Nast’s Vogue magazine will host an online version of the Met Gala.

It’s called A Moment With the Met, a hybrid live celebration and retrospective that will include a look back at previous Met Gala events along with an address from Anna Wintour, Vogue‘s editor-in-chief. The event will also include a performance by Florence + The Machine and a DJ set by design icon Virgil Abloh.

The virtual Met Gala event will take place tonight (Monday, May 4) at 6 p.m. ET. You can stream it live on Vogue magazine’s YouTube channel here.