Michael Lewis’s new podcast explores inequality via the coaching boom

Since his first book was published back in 1989, Michael Lewis has been famous for explaining complex concepts and operations to people in a way that both entertains and informs, whether it’s Wall Street (Liar’s Poker, Flash Boys), sports analytics (Moneyball), Silicon Valley (The New New Thing), or government agencies (The Fifth Risk).

Last year, Lewis took this ability into your ears with a podcast called Against the Rules, produced by Malcolm Gladwell and Jacob Weisberg’s Pushkin Industries. Lewis’s first pod focused on the decline in the role of referees in our society, from a lack of respect in pro sports to financial regulators that help protect people from predatory banking practices.

Today marks the launch of season two, which stays with a sports angle and takes a closer look at why the role of coach has expanded far beyond athletics in American life. Money coaches, executive coaches, life coaches, college coaches, coaches of all stripes, for seemingly any situation.

That expansion was one spark for this new season. The other was the influence of a childhood coach in Lewis’s own life, which he wrote about in 2005’s Coach. “In that book I basically say there was a man who changed my life in extraordinary ways, and, but for him, I would’ve had an entirely different life,” says Lewis. “And I’ve been intrigued by coaching ever since.”

While the first season of Against the Rules chronicles a decline, this is about a rise in the use and application of coaching. Both tell stories that fundamentally boil down to issues of inequality. Why major corporations are charged a fraction of the interest on their debt compared to a working-class teacher. Why rich kids with SAT and college application coaches tend to—surprise!—find more post-secondary success.

“The referee story is kind of a dark story, like there’s this role under attack, and that’s a bad thing,” says Lewis. “I didn’t know where this season would lead, but it’s kind of got me to a place that this is great that coaching is everywhere. Obviously there are caveats to that, though. One that there is plenty of bullshit coaching going on. And second, there is this fairness angle, that once you realize the power of it, all of a sudden you start asking how come some people get it and some people don’t? It creates afterburners on privileged people’s lives, because they can afford it.”