Reopening retail won’t be easy, but these 4 steps will make it safe

Reopening stores and restaurants is top of mind as some states take their first steps toward getting their economies moving again. But reopening these businesses is more complex than most people realize, and the “after” state will be very different from what we were used to before the pandemic.

Openings have never been done at the speed or scale about to be attempted. In normal times, fast-growing retailers might open a few dozen stores in a year; in the coming weeks they’ll need to reopen thousands of locations across the country—in a short timeframe, often with fewer staff due to furloughs and illness. And they’ll have to do this on an unpredictable rolling schedule, with strict health requirements that vary state by state.

It’s important for policy makers and the general public to understand what this involves so they have a realistic sense of what’s possible and what to expect. An estimated 630,000 retail locations have been closed nationwide, along with restaurants, fitness centers, and theaters. Opening these up must be done carefully and done well to protect local communities and prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus.

As a facilities management leader, I know that even in the best of times, reopening a store that’s been shuttered for weeks requires restocking, cleaning, testing equipment, building staffing schedules, and more. Amid this pandemic, it’s a far more complex logistical operation, and it will need to be managed remotely using tools like Zoom to train and coordinate local teams.

Here are four steps businesses need to take to reopen safely in the coming days and weeks.

Clean to disinfect

Stores will need to ensure shopping carts, point-of-sale devices, and any other touchpoints are sanitized regularly, often multiple times a day. What used to be “clean to clean” is now “clean to disinfect.” And if a person at a location is found to be infected or symptomatic, the CDC recommends ventilating the area and waiting 24 hours before cleaning again.

This work will need to be documented to ensure it’s performed consistently and avoid potential liability. It requires retailers to acquire and distribute cleaning supplies on a vast scale, including disinfectant, wipes, hand sanitizer, and gloves, many of which are in short supply.