We still stink at passwords, and there’s really no excuse

We need to quit recycling and stop trusting our own minds. This seemingly antisocial advice comes from a new study of password practices that reaches old conclusions: Too many people still try to ease online security by reusing the same passwords across multiple sites and keeping them simple enough to memorize.

Memory test The LastPass-commissioned survey, conducted by the research firm Lab42 in March, gathered responses from 3,250 people aged 18 to 60 (about 1,000 in the U.S., with the balance in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, and the United Kingdom) who had multiple online accounts. It also found that a slight majority of respondents, 54%, store passwords in their heads. While that has the advantage of requiring no external hardware, the limits of human memory often lead people to choose shorter and simpler passwords: Nobody is going to remember 26 random characters with a few punctuation marks thrown in. Easier-to-remember passwords often wind up being used independently by other people and then compromised in data breaches—something you can check at the HaveIBeenPwned database. And yet 25% of respondents to the LastPass survey admitted having to reset passwords at least once a month because they forgot them. The password to your password manager had itself better be complex. The LastPass report did not assess how many people used password-manager services, but earlier studies have found low adoption rates even though multiple free options exist. That 2017 Pew study reported that only 12% of Americans ever used password managers, with just 3% saying they rely on them. Many people shy away from trusting their passwords to an app, even though LastPass, 1Password, and Dashlane all encrypt stored passwords from end to end, keeping them inaccessible even to those firms.

That does, however, mean that the password to your password manager had itself better be complex. All three apps let you bypass that with biometric authentication on your phone or computer—but facial-recognition systems such as Apple’s Face ID can’t deal with face masks, while the lack of Touch ID or Face ID security on Apple’s desktops excludes them from this convenience. The last bit of the LastPass report governs people’s use of two-step verification, which it labels “multi-factor authentication” or “MFA” for short. There, it offers some surprising good news: “Only 19% of survey respondents said they didn’t know what MFA was,” it said. “54% of respondents said they use it for their personal accounts and 37% use it at work.” Apple announced in January that more than 75% of iCloud accounts are protected by two-step verification, but in January 2018 Google software engineer Grzegorz Milka said at the Usenix Enigma security conference that less than 10% of Google users employed it. It’s possible that these users confused such backup authentication methods as security questions for more secure verification methods such as passwords texted to a phone, one-time codes computed by a mobile app, or USB security keys. In an email sent by a publicist, LastPass product-strategy director Rachael Stockton Sr. said “we didn’t specifically ask if they understood the meaning of MFA” but expressed confidence that “people’s understanding of MFA has significantly improved over the years”—thanks in part to improved support for it from mainstream sites. We can only hope that progress is real and continuing. But it’s still easier to believe that more of you are reusing passwords than are employing two-step verification.