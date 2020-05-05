3 smart job-seeking strategies for the class of 2020 (and for those looking to hire them)

Nearly 4 million college seniors in the U.S. entered their final year with big career dreams and expected to be welcomed by a strong job market. Fast-forward a few months, and these same young professionals have unexpectedly been thrown a commencement curveball and are now entering a pandemic-battered job market that is unlikely to resemble anything we’ve ever experienced.

Members of the class of 2020 rushed on-campus goodbyes, are completing classes and taking finals online, and face jeopardy in their professional plans. Meanwhile, employers are quickly adapting to the changing times, and HR professionals are leaning into virtual tools to ensure efficiency while operating remotely. Things are changing on both ends of the job hunt, impacting everyone involved.

Campus and entry-level recruiting are integral elements of many major employers’ talent acquisition strategy. With this in mind, iCIMS conducted its fifth annual survey—this time in the midst of nationwide quarantines—to gain an understanding of college seniors’ expectations for landing their first post-college job, and to understand employers’ realities as well.

Here are three key findings from the iCIMS Class of 2020 report, along with tips for employers and new graduates on thriving in today’s job market.

1. Get competitive pay

This class of graduating seniors is, on average, expecting to earn $48,781 for their first job after college, and when looking at this data by gender, men expect to make more than $4,000 more than women. The type of work, work perks and benefits, and competitive pay top their wish list when evaluating an employer.

Graduate tip: When interviewing for a job, clearly communicate the benefits you’re looking for and the value, skills, and experiences you will bring to the role. After the interview, write a thank-you note. A previous iCIMS survey indicated that 63% of HR professionals stated they would be more likely to hire someone who wanted slightly more money and sent a thank-you note than someone who wanted slightly less money but did not send a thank-you note.

Employer tip: When surveying employers, many of the HR professionals we spoke with indicated that they are willing to pay a bit more: $54,585, on average. Because of the sharp twist in the job market, employers now have more leverage, given the supply of talent that is now in the market, with job seekers likely looking for stability and a steady paycheck above all. Employers have an opportunity to differentiate their employee value proposition (EVP) and share a total rewards approach when showcasing the benefits of working for the company.