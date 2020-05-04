The ‘Star Wars’ x Barbie collaboration is back: Chewbacca, but make it fashion

If ever you wondered what a glamorous Wookiee looks like, Barbie has you covered.

Just in time for the May the Fourth Be With You celebration, Barbie announced its second line of dolls inspired by the Star Wars franchise. Joining last year’s cast—which included takes on Darth Vader, R2-D2, and Princess Leia—are C-3PO, a Stormtrooper, Rey, and, yes, Chewbacca.

Barbie is right to point out that these dolls aren’t meant to be exact replicas of the beloved characters but a reimagining “through a high-fashion filter.” And that high-fashion reimagining is going to cost you $100 per doll, except for Chewie—she’s priced at a cool $150.

Hey, all that fur ain’t cheap.

The Star Wars x Barbie collab is available for preorder on Amazon.