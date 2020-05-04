Apple’s new MacBook Pro ditches the old butterfly keyboard

Like last year’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and the recently updated MacBook Air, the new 13-incher uses Apple’s Magic Keyboard, which returns to a scissor switch mechanism under each key. Compared to the old butterfly mechanism, it’s more responsive and less prone to failure caused by dust and debris. While retailers may continue to clearing out MacBook Pros with butterfly keyboards at bargain prices, Apple itself no longer sells them.

The new MacBook Pro is otherwise a minor upgrade. The entry-level $1,299 model still uses Intel’s 8th-generation Core i5 processor from 2019 and has 8 GB of RAM, though it does have double the storage at 256 GB. To get Intel’s latest 10th-generation processor, which offers an 80% boost in graphics performance, you’ll need to spend $1,799 on a model that also includes 512 GB of storage and 16 GB of RAM. Rumors that Apple would increase the screen size on its smallest MacBook Pro to 14 inches didn’t pan out.

Apple is taking orders for all the new MacBooks now, with delivery starting this Thursday for the 8th-generation Intel processor models and next Thursday for the 10th-generation models.