Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, and other A-list actresses kick ass in this viral stunt video

What: A rip-roaring video of so, so many famous women fighting each other via teleconference.

Who: Um, everybody? Halle Berry, Drew Barrymore, Zoe Saldana, Juliette Lewis, Cameron Diaz, Thandie Newton, the little girl from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood who brought a sandwich in her purse to the Oscars, and a lot more.

Why we care: A couple weeks back, some restless stuntmen assembled like a shadow Avengers team and started virtually kicking each other’s asses through their phones. One after another, each stuntman appeared to throw a punch, kick, or head-butt direct to camera, and then—like a violent, literal game of Telephone—returned some version of the blow back to camera for the next guy. It was a creative use of a bunch of fight-prone daredevils desperate to get back into action. But it was missing one thing: women.

A new response video rectifies that disparity, and then some.

Zoë Bell is not only a stuntwoman—she appears in front of the camera too, frequently in Quentin Tarantino’s movies. Over the weekend, she debuted a video on her Instagram that both responds to the original stuntman video and tops it in a lot of ways. Her video is more than double the length, features a staggering number of famous women (including Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Lewis, Rosie Perez, and Margot Robbie) and their enormous swimming pools, and even amps up the creativity factor.

The connective tissue between each scene has more meat on it at times and actually reflects the reality of all these people being stuck at home. For instance, one scene ends with a box full of puzzle pieces thrown directly at the camera, and the next one begins with a woman getting puzzle pieces thrown at her. Florence Pugh almost uses a wine bottle to smash her antagonizer, but she silently seems to decide she’ll probably need that later and uses something else. Even if the only notable moment of this video was Daryl Hannah reprising her role from Kill Bill, it would already be a must-watch.

Now go punch your curiosity in the face with the full clip below.