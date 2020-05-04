States reopening: 4 maps that show when, where, and how COVID-19 lockdowns will end

The friction between health officials, business interests, local governments, and an increasingly virus-weary public will be felt across the country in the coming days and weeks as states prepare to gradually reopen their economies.

As of Monday, the coronavirus has infected more than 1.1 million people in the United States, and more than 67,000 have lost their lives to the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University. Daily new case counts are declining in some states, but others have seen recent spikes, all of which makes the process of reopening that much trickier. Public health officials have warned that easing restrictions and social-distancing practices too soon could spark further outbreaks and cause more deaths.

Many states have already begun the process with a partial reopening, while others are planning to begin their phased-in approaches this week. If you’re looking to track states’ progress, a number of real-time maps and resources help you do that. I’ve rounded up a few options below: