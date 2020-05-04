May the 4th be with you: Star Wars Day 2020 deals to help beat the lockdown blues

As some cities in the country enter the sixth week of lockdown, many of us are wishing we could be in a galaxy far, far away. Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen until hyperdrives are a reality. Until then, however, you can take a break from the monotony of lockdown today by celebrating the most beloved franchise of all time: Star Wars.
May the Fourth has become the unofficial holiday of the franchise due to it being a homonym of the iconic “May the Force” be with you phrase. But as with most holidays, this fan-created one has been commercialized in recent years thanks to a number of retailers wanting to get in on the action through discounts on all merchandise Star Wars.
Still, that makes May the Fourth an even bigger win for diehard fans—well, unless Darth Disney gets its way and gains legal control over the #MayThe4th hashtag. But until that dark day happens, let’s enjoy the day and engage in a little much-needed escapism with a franchise that has dominated the imagination for over 40 years. Here are some of the best Star Wars deals out there:
- If you don’t have Disney Plus yet, now’s the time to sign up for the free seven-day trial. Not only are all nine Skywalker Saga films now on Disney Plus, but so is a new documentary series about the hit show The Mandalorian.
- Lego has a great deal on Star Wars sets. If you buy at least $75 worth of Star Wars Legos today, you’ll get a free Death Star II Battle Lego set.
- Disney has made an adorable Baby Yoda plush doll available for preorder. It’s perfect for something to cuddle with during long lockdown nights.
- Sticker decal company FatHead is offering 30% off on all Star Wars decals with code “MAY4BWU” (through May 10).
- Garmin has a fantastic deal, offering $100 off its Rey and Darth Vader sports watches.
- OtterBox is offering 15% off all its Star Wars iPhone and smartphone cases.
- Hanna Andersson is giving 50% off its Star Wars pajamas and tees.
- The Skywalker Saga 9-Movie Collection is available for just $79.99 on iTunes, including tons of behind-the-scenes extras.
May the Fourth, I mean, May the Force be with you!