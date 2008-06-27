WorkFast.TV: How Best Buy Engages Employees to Improve Productivity

Today on WorkFast.TV : Best Buy’s Michele Azar (VP Emerging Customer Channels) and Gary Koelling – co-founder of the 22,000-employee behind-firewall social network BlueShirt Nation talk about how employees are helping each other as well as customers to solve problems more efficiently on the front line.

WorkFast.TV, a live Internet-distributed video show focused on how Internet technologies are changing the way we work, will air live on FastCompany.TV today. Tech bloggers Robert Scoble and Shel Israel will co-host the show that features interviews with people who are using new tools and work styles to become more productive.

As a live show, WorkFast encourages user-interaction and feedback through comments, chat, video response, and Skype call-ins. Feedback and questions will even be taken through FriendFeed and Twiter. In other words, the viewer gets to actively participate in the conversation and ask questions along with the hosts. Kyte, the video platform that makes streaming the show live possible, features chat, where users get to type in comments and responses in real time.

Filmed in the Revision 3 studios, WorkFast is live today at 10 a.m. [Pacific], 1 p.m. [Eastern.] The program is sponsored by SAP.



