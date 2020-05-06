The 6 most useful Gmail settings you may have overlooked

Sure, you spend most of the day with Gmail open in a browser tab. But have you ever really taken a good, long look under the hood? There are settings galore, some of which you’ll never touch, and others that are truly useful. Here’s a quick look at some of the useful ones.

To turn them on, we’ll need to muck about in the Gmail settings menu. To get there, click the little gear icon in the upper-right corner of the interface and then select “Settings” from the menu options.

1. Lengthen Undo Send’s time limit

You’ve fired off a blisteringly hot email lambasting a friend, family member, or co-worker. We’ve all done it. And right when you hit send, you regret it. Thankfully, Gmail’s Undo Send feature does just what it says: lets you undo the sending of a message before it actually goes anywhere. The default cancellation time is five seconds, but you can ratchet your cool-off period all the way up to 30 seconds. It’s the fourth option down under the General tab.

2. Reply all as default

Located just underneath the Undo Send setting above is the option to automatically reply all to group conversations. It’s a good choice if you’re constantly forgetting to include everyone, but be careful you don’t accidentally reply all when you mean to reply to just one person. Good thing there’s the Undo Send option, eh?

3. Get organized with stars

Sure, you can star important messages for later. But the default is a single yellow star unless you change the Stars setting, which is located about halfway down in the General tab.

You can choose one star, four stars, or all stars and then the next time you star a message, clicking the star again and again will cycle through all the available colors. This also gives you the particularly handy ability to mark messages with an exclamation point, check mark, question mark, and more.