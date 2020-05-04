The funniest ‘Can you believe it’s May? Should we go back to work?’ quarantine internet memes

We are going on week six . . . seven? Maybe it’s week 100? Who knows? . . . of quarantine, and cabin fever has reached its peak.

Some states are attempting to reopen, even against cautionary advice from public health experts, while other states probably still have at least another month of this madness. Everything is all over the place, because normally, what should be mandated by the federal government has been left up to individual governors.

Not surprisingly, there is no solidarity, and adding to everyone’s anxiety is the chaos of armed protesters storming government buildings, protesters gathering in crowds not wearing masks (and potentially spreading the unpredictable COVID-19), counterprotesters (mostly medical professionals) who wish the protestors would be more considerate and go home, and the general uncertainty of what happens when we all try to get back to some normalcy.

It’s safe to say that everyone is on edge, and we’ve reached that point in quarantine where we’re all experiencing a range of emotions at any given time.

Here is how it’s playing out online in meme form:

Even the pets are tired