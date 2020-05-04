The funniest ‘Can you believe it’s May? Should we go back to work?’ quarantine internet memes

We are going on week six . . . seven? Maybe it’s week 100? Who knows? . . . of quarantine, and cabin fever has reached its peak.
Some states are attempting to reopen, even against cautionary advice from public health experts, while other states probably still have at least another month of this madness. Everything is all over the place, because normally, what should be mandated by the federal government has been left up to individual governors.
Not surprisingly, there is no solidarity, and adding to everyone’s anxiety is the chaos of armed protesters storming government buildings, protesters gathering in crowds not wearing masks (and potentially spreading the unpredictable COVID-19), counterprotesters (mostly medical professionals) who wish the protestors would be more considerate and go home, and the general uncertainty of what happens when we all try to get back to some normalcy.
It’s safe to say that everyone is on edge, and we’ve reached that point in quarantine where we’re all experiencing a range of emotions at any given time.
Here is how it’s playing out online in meme form:
Even the pets are tired
Anyone else? ????????????????#QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/uIXBUzQ3xK
— Kara Lynn ????❤️ (@KaraLynnthedog) April 30, 2020
#CatsOfTheQuarantine #QuarantineCats
We will get you out of our houses if it’s the last thing we does..#QuarantineLife #Purrsday pic.twitter.com/UBJtvpuQyS
— The Feline Philosopher (@ThePhilosopurr) April 30, 2020
People who are still under quarantine are going day by day
Live footage of me every morning trying to figure out my #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/n6tcnbaL4n
— Shevrin Jones (@ShevrinJones) April 30, 2020
Me next time I see my barber… #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/juA32RxTXP
— GspotMMA ???????? (@GspotMMA) April 29, 2020
I let my daughter dye my hair. #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/sri7G4bDIQ
— Lee Unkrich (@leeunkrich) April 29, 2020
Day 43 of Quarantine:
Classic Art Cosplay –#QuarantineLife #Art #Cosplay pic.twitter.com/C2Yr7cPBwX
— just: ‘Fox’ (@thechasefox) April 28, 2020
One and done ✅ #QuarantineLife #QuarantineCats #CatsOfTheQuarantine pic.twitter.com/uRrXQfn5Ll
— The Feline Philosopher (@ThePhilosopurr) April 27, 2020
Cake is a suitable breakfast, right? #quarantinelife pic.twitter.com/t43gruCt9E
— WeAreTeachers (@WeAreTeachers) April 30, 2020
The reopen America crowd is busy
A 1 and a 2 and a ________! #SelfQuarantine #OpenUpAmerica pic.twitter.com/JKFKtTJEug
— Charles English (@cenglish61) April 29, 2020
Makes sense. #StopTheOverreaction #OpenUpAmerica pic.twitter.com/SO6CUmW8hu
— JT (@moose010) April 23, 2020
Having some states lock down and others not lock down
Is like having a peeing section in the swimming pool
????????????#OpenAmerica#OpenUpAmerica pic.twitter.com/UK5FgVgzdY
— striving4zen (@Striving4ZenNYC) April 27, 2020
The protesters are out in Huntington Beach with Lysol and Clorox already! #ReopenAmerica pic.twitter.com/50vCoDPucY
— ???? (@thegreyrock) April 24, 2020
#TheUnholyCommandmentsOfCult45
Thou must bring assault rifles to a "peaceful" protest pic.twitter.com/hMgseJ6tBc
— ????????????Half Crazy????????♥️'s ???????? (@melodylynn1080) May 1, 2020
It's a wee bit ironic, he's in scrubs and she's hanging out the passenger side of her best friend's ride trying to holler pic.twitter.com/T2g2UeafA8
— shawn (@nwahs086) April 21, 2020
#SignsYoureACOVIDIOT
You are protesting for your state to reopen because you think everyone is overreacting yet you wear a face mask to the protest. pic.twitter.com/gHYorU5Asd
— ThisFrellingDren (@ThisDren) April 23, 2020
And then there are the reopening jitters
welp texas is officially reopening today ???? pic.twitter.com/UIsuZiJ0Vh
— ???? (@JK_Clay11) May 1, 2020
Gov. : “Texas is reopening”
Us: “whhhhaaatttt” ????
Beyonce: “TEXAS UP IN THIS THANG”
Us: pic.twitter.com/3Xz3WXE35X
— Nikki Jones (@mrsjones_2013) April 30, 2020
Houston: 3,000+ #coronavirus cases
San Antonio: 1,200+ cases
Dallas: 3,100+ cases
Austin: 1,400+ cases
Texas : Aight, we’ll start reopening on May 1st. pic.twitter.com/vvwqRrgzM1
— Diana Marino (@dianat0mic) April 28, 2020
this country reopening schools pic.twitter.com/VClceLgYPr
— Sphiwo (@awjiJ) May 1, 2020