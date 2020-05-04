We can’t allow our students’ potential to slide. Let’s overhaul our education system during this crisis.

More than a month into massive school closures across the country, educators and parents are deep into the process of acclimating classrooms to emergency distance learning. As a result, many are emerging with bleak forecasts for our students’ futures.

Some have posited that our current reality will “set back a generation of children.” Others worry about our students becoming “the lost cohort.” And by the day, prescriptions for how to remedy this crisis look increasingly severe and punitive, with some suggesting we implement mass holdovers for students at Title 1 schools.

The consequences of this crisis will be huge, and our students of color and students in poverty will feel the impact most acutely. Already, we’re seeing disproportionate infection rates among black Americans, with stark disparities reflecting the legacy and persistence of racism in society. Given the inescapable nature of this pandemic, the long-lasting effects of this moment will be felt most severely by those populations historically barred from equal access to high-paying jobs, fair healthcare, and exemplary schools—despite mantras we are “all in this together.”

And yet in the midst of all of this, we must remember that it’s not our students who need to be fixed. Yes, the world has changed permanently, but our students’ capacity to learn has not.

Fixating on the narrative our students will enter the coming months and years as impossibly off-track on their goals will only double-down on the harm they are already experiencing as a result of this virus. Furthermore, it will reinforce disparities that shaped their experience in school long before the onset of COVID-19. Prior to the crisis, far too many of our students, particularly students of color, were denied the opportunity to engage in grade-level work they were entirely capable of doing. Telling the story that they will return even less capable to succeed on meaningful academic tasks simply exacerbates existing gaps.

The language we use is important. When system leaders message to principals, and principals message to teachers that their students are “behind” and at-risk of falling farther and farther by the wayside, these messages get absorbed by students. And it’s rare that when we use this language we see the systemic causes of widening gaps. More often, we place blame on the students and families themselves—casting judgment on those who didn’t complete remote learning assignments or whose parents didn’t read to them—rather than recognizing systemic roots of both inequity and privilege that leave so many students without access and so many families without the means to stay home during this crisis.

Given the disproportionate impact on our students who are already the least well-served—what do we do? Certainly, we cannot ignore the impact of this virus or pay no attention to the gaps, from educational to economic, that have and will continue to grow. Instead, it is quite the opposite. We must recognize that the way we have built systems across our society is harmful to so many of our students and their families. Students and families who are experiencing the problem are not the problem; inequitable systems are.