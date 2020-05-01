Tesla stock drops after Elon Musk’s confounding tweet

Following a stellar earnings report from Tesla, in which its earnings per share soared above analyst bets, Tesla’s stock rocketed to a monthly high on Wednesday. CEO Elon Musk, who has apparently had his fill of Earth-shattering successes, decided to snuff out the rise.

“Tesla stock price too high imo,” the billionaire mogul tweeted Friday.

Tesla stock price is too high imo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Influential as always, Musk cut his own stock down 12% in less than an hour. (It’s now sitting at a cool 9% under yesterday.) Mission accomplished.

Musk’s head-scratching tweets in the last week have included musings on the “moral arbiter of the world” and a crusade to “FREE AMERICA NOW” from the coronavirus lockdowns that are currently saving countless lives across the U.S.

Two hours ago, he tweeted, “I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house,” followed by a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The stream of extra-baffling blubber raised suspicions that Musk’s account may have been compromised, although his typical chatter is odd enough that it’s hard to tell.

We reached out to Tesla for comment and will update this post if we hear back.