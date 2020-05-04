How to make the most of your stimulus check

As we looked ahead to a new decade a few months ago, no one could have predicted what was to come. We were ripe for the continuing evolution of the workplace with workers prioritizing flexibility and autonomy, and employers utilizing artificial intelligence and other tools to increase productivity.

The reality, however, is vastly different than what we expected.

Once March hit, millions of Americans were ordered across the country to shelter in place as COVID-19 spread like wildfire across the globe. As of April 16, 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment, and as jobless claims continue to soar, we will undoubtedly see things get worse before they get better.

With the passing of the CARES Act, the IRS recently started issuing $290 million in direct payments to Americans in the form of stimulus checks aimed at reducing the financial burden this pandemic has caused individuals, families, and retirees. I run a retirement technology company, Kindur, and I have already seen an influx of questions from clients around how this could impact retirement, future plans, and finances in general. As it relates to the stimulus money, the number-one question I’m hearing is: What should I do with this money?

Everyone has a different financial situation and should ultimately decide what makes the most sense for individual circumstances, but here are a few tips on how to make the most out of your payment.

Prioritize essential spending

My advice for many Americans who receive the stimulus check is to immediately drop the money into their bank accounts. From there, the best way to maximize this resource is to review essential expenses (prescriptions, mortgage payments, utility bills, etc.) and match the given funds to these expenses.

This stimulus check can provide you with another option to cover these costs instead of dipping into your retirement funds. And that brings me to another point. While it might be appealing to take money out of your retirement accounts, I recommend using this as a last resort, if you can.