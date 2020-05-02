How leaders can shepherd their people and brands though the COVID-19 crisis

A few weeks ago, Tom Herbst , former CMO of the North Face , extended an open invitation on LinkedIn to brainstorm with other leaders on how to navigate the COVID-19 impact on business and brands. He’s been recognized in the industry as one of the most influential CMO’s because he builds cultural currency. Before Herbst left the North Face, he helped launch two bold campaigns focused on inclusion and diversity.

We were able to connect over the phone last week. Like many other calls these days it was prefaced by apologies for kids in the background. Once we got started, his words came easily since he’s been spending the past few weeks talking with leaders of brands both big and small over homebound background distractions. Clearly people have taken him up on his offer.

What struck me the most about our conversation was his primal call for humanity and how many questions he didn’t have answers for. We tend to think that our leaders will intuitively know what to do and then will flawlessly execute their plans. That may be true under normal circumstances, but this degree of not knowing the future has created a kind of fog. If you think about it, it’s the most inspiring part. Not knowing is the human bond between all of us, regardless of our position.

Doug Tompkins, the founder of the North Face, coined the brand’s name because the north face of a mountain is the coldest, iciest, and most formidable route to climb. Applying an explorer’s mindset to what’s happening right now can help guide and ground us.

A few key themes emerged from our conversation that can hopefully guide many leaders about how to shepherd their brands and their people through these times.

Know the role of your brand

Purpose has been a bit of a buzzword, and many brands have sought to articulate theirs recently. Now’s the time to put it into action. “Purpose lies at the intersection between what you do best as a company and what needs you can serve in the world,” says Herbst, “Not every brand’s purpose needs to save the world. The key is to be helpful.”

Your purpose doesn’t have to be world changing

Seeing automotive companies retool their manufacturing facilities to make ventilators or distilleries make hand sanitizer is inspiring. But there are many other ways to have purpose. “Companies should be looking to how they can shift quickly to help. Everyone is in confined spaces and looking for ways to manage their time, stay active, and balance work and kids,” notes Herbst. “The more that brands can help people stay connected to communities, to passions, to learning, to like-minded people, to the thoughts and ideas, the more that they’re going to win.”