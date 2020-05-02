Why offering businesses immunity from coronavirus liability is a bad idea

Governors around the country are attempting to restart the economy by easing restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The prospect of returning to “normal” amid a pandemic has businesses lobbying Congress to grant them sweeping immunity from civil liability for failure to adequately protect workers and customers from infection.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has warned of an “avalanche” of lawsuits that will stymie economic recovery efforts if Congress does not act quickly. He said he won’t let another coronavirus bailout pass the Senate unless it also shields companies from coronavirus-related liability.

My research on the role of civil lawsuits in reducing foodborne illness outbreaks suggests that fears of excessive litigation are unwarranted. What’s more, the modest liability exposure that does exist is important to ensuring businesses take reasonable coronavirus precautions as they reopen their doors.

How not to be careless

As a general matter, businesses are subject to civil liability for carelessness that causes injury to others. The law defines carelessness as a failure to exercise “reasonable care.”

In applying this standard, courts consider several factors:

Did the business take available cost-effective precautions to prevent injury?

Did the business comply with laws or regulations designed to protect public health and safety?

Did the business conform to industry standards for health and safety?

Did the business exercise common sense?

If the answer to one or more of the questions is no, then a court may conclude that the business was careless and is subject to liability for damages to customers who suffered harm.

In the context of the current pandemic, I believe that reasonable care sets a clear standard for business owners. Invest in cost-effective precautions such as ensuring employees wear masks and gloves and keeping customers apart. Follow the guidance of health officials and all health and safety regulations. Keep up with what other similar businesses are doing to prevent infection. Use common sense.